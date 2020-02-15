Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 240,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.