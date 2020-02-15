Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,072,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,035,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,352,765.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

