JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 231,446 shares during the period.

JPSE stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.