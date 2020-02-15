Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

