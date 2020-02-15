Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,300.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,616 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,666,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.