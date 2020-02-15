Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $95.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.