Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,599.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 350.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

