Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

