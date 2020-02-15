Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $209.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

