Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

