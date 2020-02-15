Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,477 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RARX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $712,454 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

