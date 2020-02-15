Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

