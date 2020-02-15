Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,464 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

