Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 414,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

