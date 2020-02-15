Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $4.43 Million Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cision by 141.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cision alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

CISN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.