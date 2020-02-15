Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 615.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

