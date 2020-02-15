Creative Planning Sells 10,241 Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Sutro Biopharma worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

