Capital Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 352,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

