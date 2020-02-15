Creative Planning Buys 20,875 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 714.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

NYSE:ETM opened at $4.63 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

ETM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.