Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

