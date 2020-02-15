Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 1,744 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $137.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 623.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $137.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

