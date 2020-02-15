Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $433.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.50 million and the lowest is $427.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norfolk Southern Corp. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Norfolk Southern Corp. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,464 Shares of Boston Scientific Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,464 Shares of Boston Scientific Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report