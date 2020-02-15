Creative Planning Purchases 1,746 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of The Rubicon Project worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 344.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,926 shares of company stock worth $1,760,584. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $576.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

