Creative Planning Invests $219,000 in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Creative Planning bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AES by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

