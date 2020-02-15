Creative Planning Invests $219,000 in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Creative Planning bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AES by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,968 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,968 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Cerner Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Cerner Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report