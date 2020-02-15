Creative Planning Takes $231,000 Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. grace capital increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

