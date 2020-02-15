Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 23,597 National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.