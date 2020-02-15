Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.13

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 45181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.
Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.