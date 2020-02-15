Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.13

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 45181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Unisys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 573,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 79,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unisys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

