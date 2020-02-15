American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.00

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $115.71, with a volume of 47899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.