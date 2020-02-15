CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading Down 1.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 51,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,805,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on CTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27.
About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.