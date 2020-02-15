CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading Down 1.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 51,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,805,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

