Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $24.67. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 11,718 shares trading hands.

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

