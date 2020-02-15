Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.99, approximately 214,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,170,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 608.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 894,707 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $4,267,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

