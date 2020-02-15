CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Shares Up 24.5%

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s share price shot up 24.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$3.41, 107,133 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 314% from the average session volume of 25,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98.

Get CounterPath alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Elwood Timlick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.18, for a total transaction of C$71,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,180.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.