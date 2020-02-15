Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Down 5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.68, approximately 58,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 905,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

