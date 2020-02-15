ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading Up 6.1%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 32,489 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 92,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

