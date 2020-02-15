Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 833,100 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Shares of INS opened at $43.09 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter worth $94,000.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

