ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.59. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 10,786,601 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

