Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $59.27

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $59.27. Micron Technology shares last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 16,312,453 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,865 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
