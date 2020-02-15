Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 562,683 shares.The stock last traded at $76.66 and had previously closed at $77.00.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 181,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

