Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Drops By 13.0%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 36,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 458,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.