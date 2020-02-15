Noble Iron (CVE:NIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Noble Iron Inc (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.74.

About Noble Iron (CVE:NIR)

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle comprising equipment purchasing, rental and sales transactions, inventory management, and maintenance and depreciation tracking, as well as equipment sales, disposal, and inventory replenishment.

