Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.37

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 37246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

