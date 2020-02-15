International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of International Tower Hill Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.