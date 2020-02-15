NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NTN opened at $1.89 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.40.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
