Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 297,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

