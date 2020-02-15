CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $19.54. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 70,078 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

