Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.41. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 15,218 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Valeritas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valeritas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Valeritas by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

