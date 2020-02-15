TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $1.25 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.29.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 38.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.