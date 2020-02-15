TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $1.25 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 38.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.