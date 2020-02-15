HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.97

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $151.59, with a volume of 38357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

