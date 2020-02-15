Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Curaleaf stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

