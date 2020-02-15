Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

